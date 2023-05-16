ROCKINGHAM — A man killed himself following a police chase in Richmond County Tuesday morning.

On Monday, May 15, 2023, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle with a Virginia registration on U.S. 220. When the deputy activated his blue lights, the vehicle refused to stop and sped away.

According to a press release, the deputy stayed behind the vehicle onto U.S. 74 business and when the vehicle failed to yield to red lights and other traffic, the deputy backed off and turned his emergency equipment off.

After the deputy backed off, terminating the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle turned the 4-way flashers on and began slowing down. The deputy followed behind at a distance to see what the issue was. The driver turned off U.S. 74 onto a side road and eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Other deputies and officers with the Rockingham Police Department began searching the area and used a K-9 from Rockingham Police Department to begin a track of the suspect.

While officers and deputies were using the K-9 to track, a deputy helping set a perimeter saw a male subject on Walnut Ln. that matched the description as the male that had fled.

The deputy exited his vehicle and ordered the male to show his hands, the male began running, then turned and produced a gun. The deputy yelled to drop the gun and the male subject at that time, unfortunately inflicted himself with a gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The N.C. SBI was contacted and has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story.