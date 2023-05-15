MORVEN — HOLLA! is hosting its eighth annual 5k run and the second Evening With the Authors on Saturday, May 20th, at the HOLLA! Center. Uwharrie Bank is the presenting sponsor.

The 5k is set to start at 8:00 AM and costs $20 for individual racers. The literary fair will begin at 5:00 PM, with an option to attend in-person for $15 or via Zoom for $10.

5k participants will enjoy a professionally measured and updated route. The race is for all ages and skill levels, including walking, jogging, or running. During the race, younger kids can join storytime and receive free books from the Anson County Partnership for Children.

This year’s Evening With the Authors features 18 local and national writers. For adults ages 21 and up, attendees will have a chance to connect with some of the most talented writers in the industry. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be available for in-person guests.

CEO and HOLLA! Founder Leon Gatewood knows public support is important to his organization’s success. “Our fundraiser is an opportunity for community members to help us continue making a positive impact with our children.” “Their support provides resources for young people to succeed”, said Gatewood.

HOLLA! is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Community Development Corporation, located at 229 East Main Street in Morven, North Carolina. Donations are tax-deductible and used to support its various programs. The programs are designed to improve literacy rates and the social capital of underprivileged youth in Anson County. For more information about this event, please visit our website, www.holla.ws, or email leon@wadesboro.com.