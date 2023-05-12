ROCKINGHAM — Victoria Whitt, CEO of the Sandhills Center, addressed the Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday for the final time before her retirement next month.

According to their website, “The mission of the Sandhills Center, a Local Management Entity-Managed Care Organization, is to develop, manage and assure that persons in need have access to quality mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse services.”

Victoria Whitt has been involved with the organization for 43 years and has been at the helm as CEO for the last thirteen.

“Thank you for a job well done, especially your service to Richmond County for so many years,” said Commissioner Rick Watkins.

Anthony Ward, the former deputy director, and chief operating officer since 2012, will assume the role of chief executive officer at the beginning of July. According to the Sandhills Center website, “Anthony is an exceptional leader in the delivery of services to our communities. He is highly respected by the Board of Directors, staff, provider network, and the individuals and families who receive services.” These sentiments were echoed by Commissioner Watkins when he said, “Anthony is a succession plan gone well.”

Following Whitt’s farewell to the board, commissioners moved on to a bevy of requests for approval and proclamations:

• Tax administrator Vagas Jackson illustrated that tax liens would be published publicly on June 17, and that the last day to pay to avoid lien advertisement is June 9. Commissioners went on to appoint Christy Robinson to the Richmond County Public Library Board alongside Catherine Vetter and Peggy Wilkes to the Board of Trustees. Several new members were also appointed to the Richmond County Juvenile Crime and Prevention Council Board (names).

• The Board approved a budget work session to be held on May 17 at the Richmond County Airport.

• County Manager Bryan Land took the podium to highlight the monthly report. Land praised the community for recent successful events last month including Springfest in Rockingham, events at both the Speedway and Dragway, and the State Sporting Clay Championship. Land conveyed that tax collections currently sit at 96.69% with an ultimate goal of 97.5% and that the county collected 9.44 tons of waste last month. Discussions moved on to the budget for the next fiscal year. Land stated that budget season is progressing well, saying the budget is not quite balanced yet, but that it is getting close. He went on to thank department heads and their efforts to operate more efficiently and effectively.

• Richmond County offices will be closed on Memorial Day, May 29.