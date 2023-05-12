April 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:07 p.m., officers responded to Lady Mary Ln. following reports of a suspect stealing assorted kitchenware and a Roku stick, valued at $120. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 1

HAMLET — At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to Boyd Lake Rd. following reports of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:38 p.m., deputies responded to Rebecca Dr. following reports of a suspect trespassing, communicating threats, and breaking a double panel window, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 8:14 a.m., deputies responded to Wall St. following reports of a suspect breaking the window of a Mercedes E250 with a rock, valued at $400. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:09 p.m., officers responded to Wendy’s parking lot following reports of a suspect stealing a vehicle registration plate from a Saturn Vue, valued at $50.00. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the Holiday parking lot, following reports of a suspect stealing an NC tag from a Buick Encore, valued at $30. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:21 p.m., officers responded to N Long Dr. following reports of a suspect stealing the lower receivers of two M4 rifles, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:09 p.m., officers responded to E Broad Ave. following reports of a suspect stealing various items, including cash, a debit card, credit card, and drivers license, valued at $115. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:57 p.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply following reports of a suspect stealing a Husqvarna chainsaw, valued at $500. The case is active.

May 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:40 a.m., officers responded to Dieffenbach Chevrolet following reports of a suspect breaking and entering, damaging an automatic gate, and stealing multiple vehicles, valued at $15,200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:06 a.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply following reports of a suspect stealing a Mini Bike, valued at $199.99. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:40 p.m., officers responded to Plastek Group on S Long St. following reports of a suspect breaking and entering. The case is active.

May 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:43 p.m., officers responded to Cumberland Cir. Following reports of a suspect breaking and entering and damaging a home door, valued at $700. The case is active.