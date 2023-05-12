ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools is thrilled to announce that Nathan Cloninger, a highly talented and dedicated student at Richmond Early College, has been accepted into the competitive North Carolina Governor’s School program.

Nathan’s acceptance into this prestigious program is a significant achievement that reflects his hard work, dedication to academic excellence, and exceptional talents. The North Carolina Governor’s School is an academically and artistically rigorous program that brings together some of the brightest and most accomplished rising high school juniors and seniors from across the state. This program provides students with a unique opportunity to explore their passions, connect with like-minded peers, and engage in challenging academic and artistic pursuits.

As a student at Richmond Early College, Nathan has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and has consistently pushed himself to reach his full potential. We are immensely proud of his remarkable achievement and know that he will represent Richmond County Schools with distinction. We wish him all the best as he embarks on this exciting educational journey and are confident that he will make the most of this exceptional opportunity. We can’t wait to see what great things Nathan will achieve in the future!