Art instructor Marcus Dunn said he’s excited to see where students take their artistic passions and pursuits.

The Isles, a five-piece band composed of RCC students, performed for the duration of the event.

ROCKINGHAM — Over 60 artists from Richmond Community College displayed their semester-long projects at Arts Richmond for their Spring Art Show on Tuesday.

“I’ve been passionate about art for a long time,” said Alyson Andrews, Class of 2024, who had two pieces on display. “I’ve never done a still life before. I think I did pretty good for my first time.”

Every semester, students in the Fine Arts classes have the opportunity to showcase what they’ve been working on and have learned from their courses.

“Once they get here and see the show, it hits them that there is an interest in art in our community,” said program coordinator Morgan Idol. “It’s not something that’s faded out and it’s very much alive. Everybody has worked hard and we have some talented people here at RCC.”

Idol said the courses that RCC offers provide the foundation to a four-year degree, as well as interesting electives that allow students to try something they may have never done before.

“Our groups end up very close like little families by the end,” Idol said. “It’s not your traditional lecture class. Their job is just to do something that they’re proud of and this is the result.”

Art instructor Marcus Dunn thanked everybody for attending the event and congratulated all that are graduating.

“I thank all of you guys, all the hard work that you have done,” Dunn said, addressing the whole room. “Each individual piece took so much care and patience into creating them. It’s really beautiful to see that process, but it’s even more awesome to see where you go from here.”

Graduating Early College senior Lanesha Williams said she plans on pursuing art history as a major. She spent about five hours on a tree composed of charcoal powder.

“I’ve always loved art, ever since elementary,” Williams said. “[Seeing it on] display makes me proud of what I do.”

