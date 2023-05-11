ROCKINGHAM — Gene McLaurin, chairman of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and president of Quality Oil and Gas Co., was named to Business North Carolina’s 2023 power list.

The list profiles the state’s most influential business leaders across 18 categories, including agriculture, economic development, education, healthcare information technology, law, media and communications, transportation and more.

His profile states that his career highlight is balancing 42 years in business with 25 years of public service in elective or appointive office.

“Get involved, volunteer to serve and help make a difference in your community and/or in an organization that supports your business,” McLaurin stated is the best advice for industry newcomers from the article.

McLaurin said that a transition to more renewable energy, as well as an increasing welcome to a more inclusive and diverse work force, will be a key industry change in the next five years.