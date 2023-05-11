Cindy Terry was appointed and sworn in as the new Hamlet City Clerk in May.

HAMLET — Hamlet senior citizens rallied around their ability to continue their motorcoach travel trips with the Senior Center after City Council had decided to discontinue those functions citing a conflict of interest in the city’s gifts policy.

Susan Sellers, a lifelong Hamlet resident, took to the podium, poised and steely-eyed, during the open comment period of the meeting. Sellers, no stranger to service herself, was the first senior center director in Hamlet’s history, and held the position for twenty-eight years.

For years, the Hamlet Senior Center has offered the over fifty-five population of Hamlet and surrounding areas the ability to travel in groups, via motorcoach, to destinations that most citizens otherwise would not be able to travel to.

The nexus of the city council’s reasoning for discontinuing the program is the distribution of free trip vouchers. According to Ms. Sellers, free trips are accrued from the motorcoach travel company when a certain number of participants sign up. Typically, the free trip is given to the group leader from the senior center. Sellers said the council’s decision is indicative of a “regressive mindset.”

“Motorcoach recreational trips are not vacations for group leaders,” Sellers said. “These trips are work.”

Sellers illustrated the tremendous responsibility group leaders undertake on motorcoach trips. The entirety of the trip, from departure, to activities, and eventual return to Hamlet is overseen by the group leader from the senior center. Ms. Sellers reiterated, “The complimentary seat in question is not a complimentary free gift.”

“The decision was made in discussions with the senior center director, about possible conflict between the policy around gifts and our personnel policy, accepting gifts, and any possible conflict with how those trips are administered,” said City Manager Matt Christian. “There are some concerns about fairness and how free trips are distributed.”

Council member Abbie Covington assured Ms. Sellers and attendees that the council did not seek out this issue.

“We didn’t go after this, it fell in our lap, for some irregularities that occurred,” Covington said. “Our concern was that if there’s more than one free trip, should it not be distributed among the participants.”

The council seemed to come to a consensus that they did not want to see travel trips outsourced to another organization in the county.

Council member Eddie Martin said, “This has been going on for thirty years or more, no problem, everybody is happy; my way of thinking, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The council concluded that they would work with the city manager and city attorney in an upcoming work session to determine the best path forward that would maintain the motorcoach travel trips through the Hamlet Senior Center.

“I stand before you this evening to ask for your reconsideration in disallowing the senior center in providing motorcoach recreation trips,” Sellers pleaded. Her exeunt was met with uproarious applause from a council chamber filled with Hamlet residents.

Retired registered nurses, Imogene Thomas and Mildred Dickson, as well as pastor Michael Patrick, followed Sellers, all imploring the council to allow motorcoach travel trips through the senior center.

Other notes from the May meeting of the Hamlet City Council:

• Cindy Terry was appointed and sworn in as the new Hamlet City Clerk.

• Christian presented the finalized city budget for fiscal year 2023-24. The budget has been balanced at $10,784,320, and according to the city manager is similar to the budget from the previous year. The city will not levy any new tax or fee increases on the citizens of Hamlet.

• Fire Chief Trey Goodwin proposed an automatic aid agreement for protection, between Hamlet, East Rockingham, and Hoffman, to the city council. The agreement would ensure they city has the adequate manpower, water, and fire trucks to fight structure fires in the community. The council unanimously passed the agreement.

• From now on, the city will not through its standard pick up service take limbs or branches longer than six feet, and more than eight inches in diameter, according to a new yard debris policy. The city continues to offer a trailer service for yard debris exceeding the size prescribed.

• Mayor Bill Bayless, on behalf of the city council and residents of Hamlet issued a proclamation, expressing his sincerest condolences on the passing of Dr. Fred McQueen. Dr McQueen had a storied medical career in Hamlet, and according to the mayor, “leaves the community with a deep feeling of sorrow.”

•Thursday, May 25, will be Yoga on the Tracks, and Friday, June 2, will be Food Truck Friday and the Boxcar Concert Series, featuring the Jonathan Robinson Band.

• Council member Martin indicated that the American Legion Post 149 baseball team will hold its opening game on June 5. The preliminary ceremony begins at 6:30 and the first pitch at 7:00. Legendary Richmond County baseball coach George Whitfield will be present for a book signing, and North Carolina House of Representatives member Ben Moss will throw out the first pitch. Mr. Martin said that a tremendous amount of effort has gone in to preparing the facilities for the opening game and urges all citizens to turn out and support the American Legion.