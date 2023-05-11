ROCKINGHAM — This Monday night May 15th will be the last regular meeting of the society until September. All of our regular meeting are open to all society members and the public is cordially invited to attend. The meeting starts at 7 P.M. at Rockingham City Hall

This month’s program will be presented by long-time Historical Society member Mr. Donald McLeod. The topic of his lecture will be the Anson Militia and Revolution on the Pee Dee.

The following is an abstract of the lecture: The Yadkin River is renamed Pee Dee at its confluence with the Uwharrie River. Drowning Creek- Lumber River merges in S.C. with the Little Pee Dee which flows into the Great Pee Dee. The Pee Dee and its tributaries experienced many Patriot-Loyalist (Whig-Tory) skirmish during the American Revolution. The Anson Militia, led by Col. Thomas Wade, were engaged in twenty notable actions during the Revolution. Richmond County was created from Anson Co. in 1779. Militias were often confused by members changing loyalties, short enlistment periods and desertion. With an ineffective judicial-prisoner life and death decisions, Militia leaders, were judge and jury on prisoner life and death decisions.

Patriot-Loyalist conflicts of the Anson Militia at the Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge, the Cherokee Expedition, Cole’s Bridge. Little Raft Swamp, Lindley’s Mill and Raft’s Swamp will be highlighted. These actions occurred from February 1776 till November 1781.

Please come to the meeting and enjoy hearing about some of our local history.

