ROCKINGHAM — Chief George Gillenwater recognized Officer Darius Ellison for his heroic actions in saving a person from a burning vehicle.

On Feb. 9, 2023, after Ellison had completed his shift for the day and was headed home, witnessed a motor vehicle crash and roll down an embankment at the intersection of US 220 and HWY 74 in Rockingham. The vehicle became engulfed in flames.

“Officer Ellison, risking his own life, made his way down the embankment,” stated Gillenwater. “He assessed how many occupied the vehicle, then calmly and swiftly extracted the lone occupant.”

Ellison performed CPR until the victim was stable and able to be transported.

“The brave and selfless acts of Officer Ellison contributed to the preservation of life,” Gillenwater said. “His bravery and courage in the face of danger is admirable and distinguished. Thank you for your service.”’

Gillenwater said he’s reviewed the body cam footage of the event, adding “I can’t believe what this young man did.”

“We can’t speak highly enough and thank you enough for your service and that act of selflessness,” said Mayor John Hutchinson.