ROCKINGHAM — A devastating car wreck in Rockingham left a father dead and a son in critical condition.

On April 28, Mercedes Jaimez received a phone call that her three-year-old son, Mason, and his father, Mitchell, were involved in an accident at the intersection of US 220 and Greene Street.

Mitchell was rushed to the emergency room at Richmond Memorial Hospital but passed away shortly thereafter. Mason was life flighted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. Mason was in critical condition upon arrival, but regained consciousness after being admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit. Three individuals in the other vehicle were injured, but not seriously. Detective Clint Neeley with the Rockingham Police Department confirmed that the deceased failed to yield.

Mason suffered serious injuries including a laceration to his liver, an injury to his right kidney, a broken arm, and fractures to both sides of his pelvis. According to his mother, Mason’s condition is improving. On Wednesday evening, doctors did an MRI on his head, neck, and shoulders, all of which came back clear.

A GoFundMe has been set up at the link below. It has currently received 145 donations and raised $6,790 from an initial goal of $1,500.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/zrkes-baby-mason?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_6bf+zrkes-baby-mason