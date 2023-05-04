ROCKINGHAM — “We love you, we love the lord, and we love Richmond County.”

Judge Amy Wilson set the tone for an afternoon of fellowship at the foot of the Richmond County Courthouse steps, conveying her adoration for the community, its citizens, and God. After twenty-nine years, the county’s faithful continue to gather on the first Thursday of May for the National Day of Prayer.

Wilson was followed by Sherrell Jackson who regaled the crowd with the history of the event, stating she and Wilson’s mother began the religious tribute over twenty-five years ago. “We got a praying county,” Jackson declared before over two dozen the Pre-K and Kindergarten students of Mt. Olive Christian Child Care took the stage.

The students delighted the crowd as they recited the pledge of allegiance and pledge to the Christian flag. The students also sang ‘My County Tis of Thee’ and ‘Jesus Loves Me.’

Rockingham mayor John Hutchinson spoke of unity under the banner of prayer, “Across the county we are many parts, but we are one body.” he continued, “Whether white or black, whether old or young, you have brought together the body of Christ to pray for a common purpose.”

The board of commissioners chairman Jeff Smart echoed the mayor’s sentiments of solidarity. He implored the crowd to pray for our leaders across the country, state, and county. “Please pray for our president and his team, for our members of congress on both the national and state levels. Pray for our governor and his team, and please, please, please pray for our local leaders right here in Richmond County,” Smart said.

Reverend Mike Patrick harkened to Matthew 18:18 — “I say unto you, whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” Patrick expressed the importance togetherness and agreement through the word of God.

The event was punctuated by several musical performances. Riqui’ta Quick wowed attendees with a melody that resonated across an entire city block. County commissioner and pastor Jason Gainey, clearly taken aback, said, “Where I’m from and where I grew up when somebody sings like that, we just… Hallelujah, thank you Jesus!”

Alex and John Patrick Hutchinson went on to display their mastery of the piano. According to Amy Wilson, the sons of Mayor John Hutchinson, have played across the globe, from Julliard to Russia, and right here in Richmond County.

Pastor Mike Childers and Reverend Timothy Wilson excited the crowd into a chorus of amens, and hallelujahs. Childress described the hurt and pain that permeates the county but extolled that all problems can be laid on the lord through prayers. Wilson spoke of triumph, stating that, “We claim victory over the enemy’s LSD plan: lust, death, and sin — victory is ours.”

Dr. Allison Farrah and Gene Alexander delivered closing remarks by highlighting the future. “I believe the day will come when Richmond County will see a spiritual awakening,” Alexander said. “It will have historical significance and it will be remembered in the county many years ahead.”