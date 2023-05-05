ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Thursday, May 4, 2023, investigators arrested Jabaree Lysun Hailey, 19, of Hoffman and Rashad Tyrique Horton, 21, of Hoffman.

The two were arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred on April 18, 2023, off Wall Ave. in Hoffman.

The victim had listed a gaming computer on Marketplace for sale. Horton contacted the victim and arranged for the victim to meet in Hoffman to purchase the computer. According to the Sheriff’s Department, when the victim arrived at the location, Horton pulled out a handgun and ordered the victim out of the vehicle. During this time, Hailey exited the wood line and assisted Horton with getting property out of the victim’s vehicle and off his person.

The two took the gaming computer, a handgun, jewelry, tools, clothing and assorted personal items from the victim.

Both were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, Hailey received an additional charge of resisting a public officer.

Horton was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.

Hailey was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 secure bond.