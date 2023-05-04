ROCKINGHAM — During the month May we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage. The various cultures and traditions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have had a huge impact on how we prepare and season our food throughout the United States. Some of these traditions are centuries old and yet as popular as ever.

Have a cup of Tea

My children are huge fans of sipping hot tea, and green tea is a favorite. The US Department of Health and Human Services states evidence that green tea improves mental alertness, relieves digestive symptoms and headaches, and promotes weight loss. The agency also reports that green tea and its components, including epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), have been examined for their possible protective effects against heart disease and cancer. Green tea has been a favorite drink in China and Japan for thousands of years.

There are four Chinese teas processed from the Camilla sinensis plant: green, white, black, and oolong. These teas have been consumed and traded throughout the world for thousands of years. According to research conducted by the Association for Asian Studies, the first tea may have been consumed by Buddhist in China. In this case the tea served to stimulate and enhance seated meditation. It is believed to have occurred as early as 4000 years ago.

The desire to have a proper cup of tea with the ultimate flavor and taste led to the creation of Chinese porcelain. This eliminated the taste of wood, metal, and clay from drinkware which had a negative impact on the taste of the tea, ruining the entire experience. Research shows that During the Tang (618–907 AD) and Song (960–1279 AD) dynasties, tea drinking, teashops, and tea as a subject of poetry and art, became an essential part of Chinese life.

Serving and drinking tea has many meanings in Chinese culture. It is a sign of being respectful when younger generations pour for older generations. Tea may be served as a formal apology. It may also be served to show gratitude and to celebrate marriage. In Chinese tradition the bride and groom are expected to kneel and serve tea to both of their families tea according to tradition. This represents the merging of two families.

Try New Herbs and Spices

We cannot lump all Asian and Pacific Island cuisines together. Every country and even regions within the countries have their own culture and ways of seasoning and preparing food. To fully appreciate the foods of each region you will need to understand how the various flavor preferences are related to the diverse ethnic backgrounds of each group. There are so many different ethnic backgrounds that make up Asia and the Pacific Islands. Just to name a few, there are Samoan, Tongan, Chinese, Koreans, Thais, Vietnamese, Hawaiian, Indian, Japanese, Fijian, and the list could go on.

The role of religious faith also plays a role in the ingredients used in cooking. Some ingredients are not allowed by some faiths, while other faiths may prefer them. Across Asia and the Pacific Islands there are Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths. Because of this there are numerous varieties of spice blends used in sanctifying and preparing beef, chicken, fish and vegetable dishes.

The wonderful thing about Asian seasonings is that they provide the perfect balance of aroma and hot, savory, sweet, and sour, excitement to the dish. Asian dishes typically include the use of basil, cinnamon, cilantro, coriander, chiles, cloves, cumin, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, spearmint, star anise, and turmeric. Garnishes for finishing touches may include leafy herbs such as basil, scallions, lemongrass, mint, and cilantro. Pacific Islanders enjoy cooking generally with mint, curry, and turmeric. Nearly all Pacific Islanders consider coconut milk essential for cooking.

Just as mustard and ketchup are popular in the US, Asians and Pacific Islanders love condiments. They include fish sauce, chutneys, pickled, smoked, or toasted chiles, sriracha, tamarind, and chili garlic, just to name a few. Common spice blends are Chinese 5 spice and Japanese 7 spice. Also, teriyaki (a sauce made from soybeans) and hoisin sauces are used to enhance flavor. Whereas in the past Asian-influenced condiments, herbs, spices and teas may have been hard to find, these days they are readily available in your local grocery store.

This month I encourage you to have a cup of tea and try a new Asian American or Pacific Islander recipe at home. It is a great way to explore the health benefits of traditional Asian teas and learn new ways to season and prepare delicious foods. To learn more about health and nutrition contact Cheri Bennett at NC Cooperative Extension Richmond County Center, located at 123 Caroline Street, Rockingham, Suite 100 or call 910-997-8255