ROCKINGHAM — Law enforcement is investigating the threat of a school shooting at Richmond Senior High School.

The image was a Snapshot screenshot that was spread through texts. The threat did not come from a student.

The following message was sent to parents at RSHS from Richmond County Schools:

“Recently, some of our students have received a screenshot pertaining to the threat of a school shooting. The post contained comments with Richmond as the named school. We immediately contacted our local law enforcement to investigate the nature of this viral post. Based on our investigation, there is no evidence supporting the message included in the post.

We encourage you to talk to your child about the seriousness of social media and inappropriate texts. As we continue to receive these uncorroborated reports of threats at schools, we will report them to local authorities to determine the best course of action for each situation. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you to the many students, parents, and community members who immediately reported this post.

Please use this as an opportunity to remind your children about the district’s cyberbullying policy. Any type of false threat made via social media is unacceptable and a crime that could result in prosecution for deliberate and malicious anguish. We appreciate your support and understanding in this matter.”

The school district was notified yesterday afternoon and the alert call was sent out to parents first thing this morning.

This is a developing story.