RALEIGH — On Tuesday, the North Carolina House of Representatives passed legislation by a 93-21 vote to make “In God We Trust” a prominent and permanent fixture on display in the chambers of the North Carolina General Assembly.

This effort began when State Representative Ben Moss (R-Richmond, Moore) filed HB 215: General Assembly/”In God We Trust” Display, which would require the legislature to display this motto of the United States on the wall above the Well of the House, in the center of the chamber, and in the Senate.

“God was at the center of our nation’s founding,” said Moss, “’In God We Trust’ is the official motto of the United States, as passed by Congress in 1956. Having these words at the center of our legislative chambers will serve as a constant reminder that North Carolina is one state, and part of one nation under God. This legislation will help retain our Nation’s identity – which is rooted in its religious founding – for generations to come.”

No taxpayer funds will be used to implement this legislation, as it will be funded by private money donations. The bill was co-sponsored by several members of the NC House Freedom Caucus, a conservative bloc of votes within the Republican Caucus.

This initiative was supported by the U.S. Motto Action Committee (USMAC), seeking to place the United States Motto in all 100 counties across North Carolina. Thus far, they have 118 government entities that have agreed to display “In God We Trust” in and on their buildings. Additionally, they have installed over 250 permanent displays in 68 counties and 50 town halls across the state. USMAC has partnered with countless sheriff’s offices, police, and fire departments in North Carolina. This is part of their broader plan to promote and assist in the furtherance of our U.S. Motto.

House Bill 215 now goes to the Senate for further debate and consideration.