ROCKINGHAM — Today, I, Sheriff Mark Gulledge, announce that I have formally changed my political affiliation to the Republican Party. This decision has not been made out of haste, but with a lot of prayer, discussion with my family and thought into the decision.

I am fortunate and beyond blessed to serve Richmond County as your Sheriff. My lifelong desire has to always be a public servant, to have the support of the citizens of Richmond County, not just for me personally, but for the entire Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, has been overwhelming and very humbling.

Serving as Sheriff includes leading a team of dedicated men and women that oftentimes put the citizens of Richmond County before themselves. The sheriff’s office is not about partisan politics, we do not assist or respond to a call for service depending on an individual’s political affiliation. Therefore, my political affiliation will not have any effect on the work the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office does to make Richmond County a safe and better place to live, for everyone. It will remain an Office of the people. My door is always open to ALL.

Thank you for your continued support for me and all the hard-working men and women in the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Sincerely, Sheriff Mark Gulledge