ROCKINGHAM — A desperate search for man missing on the Pee Dee River enters its third full day.

According to emergency personnel, Mark O’Neal went fishing on Saturday with his dog but never returned. Emergency services and rescue crews have since searched the Pee Dee River with little success.

Richmond County Director of Emergency Services Bob Smith said authorities initiated their search around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening but had to halt due to inclement weather over the late night and early morning hours. Boat and rescue crews were able to resume Sunday morning around 8:00 a.m. and have been ongoing since.

According to Smith, the victim launched his boat at the Blewett Falls Dam, about four miles upstream from the HWY 74 boat landing. O’Neal’s dog was recovered but he and his boat have yet to be found.

Rescue crews from four counties have traversed the Pee Dee from Blewett Falls to the Cheraw Dam twice. On Tuesday afternoon, teams were deploying submersible robots and sonar to aid in their efforts while zodiacs from Richmond and Union counties continued to probe the river.

Bob Smith had high praise for all the emergency service personnel through their efforts. “These guys have pushed hard, I’m very proud of our responders. If it wasn’t for them, we could never pull this off. They are the true unrecognized heroes,” Smith said,

Smith lauded the collaborative effort from all those involved, stating that the organizations maintain a positive mutual aid agreement, as they tirelessly continue the search.

This is a developing story.