ROCKINGHAM — American Legion Post 147 of Richmond County hosted motorcyclists from across North Carolina on Saturday.

Twenty-five riders departed Monroe early Saturday morning in route to Ledbetter Lake. Upon arrival, Post 147 provided a meal, and fellowship for the cyclists.

The American Legion riders are traversing North Carolina in an effort to raise money for the National Rehabilitation Fund. The fund serves to help injured soldiers get back on their feet after military service. William Lunceford, the Post 147 Commander, made a donation to Mike Dunley, the North Carolina State Commander, in a show of support.

The American Legion provides a multitude of services. From wounded warrior fundraising and advocacy to dependent scholarship funds, the American Legion has supported the veteran community for over one hundred years.

Post 147 will host its next event on Memorial Day at Veterans Park. The legion will be honoring the fourteen Richmond County citizens who gave their lives in support of this country during the Vietnam War.