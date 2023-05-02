Food Banks across the state of North Carolina announced today that they are seeing a drastic increase in need for food and resources from neighbors experiencing hunger following the February 2023 end to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments.

In the 34 counties served by the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina (the Food Bank), our partner agencies saw an increase of 24% in the month of March over those served in January, a trend that is anticipated to continue as benefits expire and inflation continues to cause financial strain. The Food Bank’s network of partner agencies are serving approximately 80% more individuals with food and resources than pre-COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d say that our food bank, like those around the state, are facing yet another perfect storm in the work of nourishing our neighbors and building solutions that will end hunger,” said Ashley C. McCumber, President & CEO of the Food Bank. “With food prices increasing and federal funds and programs sunsetting, while at the same time more folks are in need of food from us, we’re working to ensure the resources are there to keep our services consistent.”

With food bank funding still in negotiation as part of the General Assembly’s budget process as well as proposed cuts to federal nutrition programs in the United States congress, food banks across the state of North Carolina are shoring up resources to continue serving the community.

“The North Carolina food banks are incredibly thankful for support entrusted in us to do the work of hunger relief in our state, and work as good and efficient stewards of the resources we receive,” said Mike Darrow, Executive Director of Feeding the Carolinas. “The increased need for food and programming that we’re seeing currently and planning for do require additional resources and action on the part of our federal, state, and local leaders to help shape policies that support North Carolinians experiencing hunger.”

Food banks continue the work to implement new programs and find strategic, efficient ways to meet the increased need while building solutions for ending hunger at its root causes. The Food Bank is taking the following steps to support this increase in need: