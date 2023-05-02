HOFFMAN — The ongoing discussion regarding road conditions and potential repairs on Nicholson Dr has drawn to a close. Council Member Kyonna Jones was previously tasked by the board with developing a cost analysis to repair the road following requests from concerned citizens.

Monday, Jones illustrated her findings, stating that the cost requirement for the town is too steep.

“I think that trying to do anything on the road, especially trying to build up a road is just something we can’t afford,” Jones said. Council member Jones offered a caveat, stating that much of the property of concern is private, and Hoffman citizens affected by the issue may rectify the problem on their own, provided they follow the correct steps.

Minnie Myers, the town finance officer, explained to the board that the March 31 finance report had been reviewed during their budget meeting and that Anderson, Smith, and Wike PLLC had been retained to conduct an audit, scheduled to end on June 30. The board went on to accept the finance report as presented.

Sherri Allgood, the former mayor of Troy, made a request to the town for use of the old school building for an upcoming summer program. The L.O.V.E. program is overseen by the Sandhills Cooperation Association or SCA and is focused on serving marginalized communities.

According to Allgood, L.O.V.E is an agriculture focused program established to promote healthy living and bestow entrepreneurship skills.

“We want to teach our marginalized communities that they can actually open their own businesses and generate their own income,” Allgood said.

The program will run for nine weeks, starting June 12, and has already secured a site location in Montgomery County. The program is free to Medicaid recipients. The SCA will provide teachers, case managers, and a sight coordinator. Sixteen students have already signed up for the program, but the organization is still in need of a location in Richmond County. Support for the L.O.V.E. program was echoed by several citizens, including Dr. Cynthia McLemore.