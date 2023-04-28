ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man has been charged with the rape and incest of a child, among a litany of other sexual offenses.

Johnny Buck Cowick III, 50, is charged with of the rape of a child, incest, crimes against nature, indecent liberties with a child, crimes against nature, and a sex offense by a person in a parental role.

Cowick is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond. His next appearance in district court will be on May 4th.

Record with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Cowick was convicted of misdemeanor assault in 1997.