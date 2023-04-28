Apr. 2o

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:46 p.m., deputies responded to Pence St. following reports of a suspect trespassing and interfering with or stealing electricity. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Apr. 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:24 p.m., deputies responded to Sara Rose Ln. following reports of a missing mailbox door, valued at $25. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET— At 9:48 p.m., deputies responded to Country Rd. and found a suspect to be in possession of Suboxone strips, suspected Oxycodone, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mary Collins.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:47 a.m., deputies responded to Safie Second St. following reports of a suspect refusing to return a gaming chair, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Apr. 22

HAMLET — At 11:54 a.m., deputies responded to Old Gibson Rd. following a report of a vehicle colliding into a residential structure, valued at $750. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 3:52 a.m., deputies responded to Hylan Ave. and found a felon in possession of a Taurus handgun, valued at $200. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shelton Griffin.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:57 p.m., deputies responded to Pine Ln. following a report of a suspect peeping through the window of a house. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Apr. 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:27 a.m., deputies responded to Broadway St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering, and damaging a door, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:12 p.m., deputies responded to Carla Ct. following a report of a suspect stealing an iPhone, valued at $900. The case is closed by means other than arrest.