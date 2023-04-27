ROCKINGHAM — On Tuesday, April 25, Enrique Canas fired up his gray 2013 Chrysler 200 on Washington Street in Rockingham and immediately realized he had a problem.

The vehicle roared to life with a sound coming from the exhaust that just did not seem right. Upon further inspection, Canas realized his catalytic converter had been stolen. He was stranded and would ultimately spend $700 to get his vehicle back on the road.

Catalytic converter theft is endemic in the United States and has been a particular problem throughout North Carolina. In 2022 nearly 153,000 catalytic converters were stolen in the United States. The National Insurance Crime Bureau claims that catalytic converter theft grew by more than 1,000 percent from 2019 to 2022 nationwide. In 2020, NC ranked in the top five states for these thefts.

Capt. Randy Dover of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the problem is on the rise in our area. On April 20th, Poole Automotive on McColl Rd had catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles. This is the second time this year thieves have struck the business. Furthermore, on April 23 a resident on McFarland Rd reported that a suspect attempted to steal a catalytic converter from their vehicle but was scuttled before completing the job.

The most up-to-date data from Richmond County was not available before press time on Thursday afternoon following an email sent to Chief Deputy Jay Childers Wednesday afternoon.

Catalytic converters utilize several rare earth metals to curb vehicle emissions. Fortunate for would-be thieves, these metals are extremely valuable following a spike in prices in 2018. A typical catalytic converter has between three and seven grams of platinum, two to seven grams of palladium, and one to two grams of rhodium. An ounce of platinum can fetch $1,000, an ounce of Palladium, $1300, and an ounce of Rhodium can net $10,000.

According to the CARFAX organization, prices vary, but a stolen catalytic may be worth as much as a couple hundred dollars at a metal recycler for criminals peddling their wares.

Amidst the uptick in thefts, North Carolina lawmakers have made legislative efforts to curb the problem. In September of 2021, Governor Roy Cooper signed senate bill 99, titled, “Clarify Law on Theft of Catalytic Converters,” into law. The bill was sponsored by former Richmond County State Senator McInnis (now of Cumberland and Moore County), State Senator Dave Craven of Anson, Montgomery, Randolph, Richmond, and Union counties and State Senator Jim Burgin, of Harnett, Lee, and Sampson County.

“Nearly every community in North Carolina is dealing with a rash of catalytic converter thefts,” stated McInnis in a WBTV article and sponsored the bill accordingly. Senate bill 99 makes catalytic converter theft a class I felony and mandates a $1,000 fine for offenders. Furthermore, the bill requires metal recycling facilities to maintain documentation that verifies a seller is authorized to sell a catalytic converter.

Senate bill 99 did not, however, dissuade thieves from stealing Enrique Canas’ catalytic converter in Rockingham this week. Mr. Canas expressed extreme frustration upon the realization that his catalytic converter was gone, along with the money and effort it took to get his vehicle running again.

There are several types of anti-theft devices marketed for catalytic converters for residents to safeguard their vehicles. Steel shields, cable attachments, and alarm systems can all be employed to make a car a hard target for thieves.