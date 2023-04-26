ROCKINGHAM — Washington Street Elementary School has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2022-23 academic year.

A Honor Roll is listed under the photo.

A/B Honor Roll: Madeline Brigman, Raceem Campbell, Jared Capel, Chelsia Coleman, Zachary Eddins, Damarien Johnson, TyNasia Jones, Karson Newton, Nasiah Rorie, Briniyah Wall, Avery Watson, Treshawn Brown, Nish Davis, Nevaeh Gordon, Anna McNeill, Leah McNeill, Owen McNeill, Trent Patterson, Dontae Pettigrew, Kylie Phipps, Rylen Rodriguez, Keandre Terry, Grey Austin, Corey Beachum, Skyler Burson, Levil Capel, Isaiah Cook, Kaden Davis, Willow Frye, Kennedy Harhi, Hayle Hutton, Ariana Joseph, K Dynce Kelly, Yalana Moffett, Kahmari Nelson, Nolan Odom, Jamiyah Pettigrew, Alyson ReyesCastrejon, Maria Rodriguez, Kailyn Simmons, Bristol Smith, Maddox Thompson, Parker Yarbrough