HAMLET — Richmond County Schools hosted their inaugural STEM Showcase at the Cole Auditorium on April 20.

Teachers, students and community members demonstrated their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through numerous booths and exhibits.

“Over 10 million workers in STEM-related occupations are projected to grow by 11 percent by 2031,” shared STEM coordinator for RCS Jill Rogers. “From that 11 percent, 4 percent of those jobs are projected to be in engineering.”

School board member Bobbie Sue Ormsby noted the incredible turnout for the event.

“I like building and being creative,” shared Keller Maples, a student at Ellerbe Middle.

A few students from Ellerbe Middle competed in the regional Science Olympiad competition. One event, Codebusters, allows teams to cryptanalyze and decode encrypted messages using various techniques and ciphers.

“When I was younger I tried to learn Morse Code but that didn’t always work out,” said Caroline Robbins, who won the regional competition along with a classmate. “When I got older, I wanted to try codebusting, and liked it.”

Catherine Shelley, Extension Agent with Richmond County 4-H, had a few experiments available about water pressure and density. “I hope they learn that science is fun and it doesn’t have to be hard,” Shelley said.

“It’s rewarding and exciting to see the motivation of STEM,” said Karen Clark, a teacher at Ellerbe Middle, adding that students take to these science-infused lessons so quickly.

Keynote speaker for the event was Earl Ijames, a farmer, historian and curator of African-American history who shared information about the long leaf pine forests. He shared a video that he participated in with NC PBS about the importance of the preservation of our forests.

Loni Wilkerson, a teacher at Monroe Avenue Elementary, displayed comic strips that her third graders created. “If they get free time, this is that they want to do,” she said.

“They had to walk through the design process,” Wilkerson said, sharing that everyday they talked about the various steps and problems they needed to solve. “They had to know what constraints were. It’s very complex, but they did it. They know they they’re getting to work with something other than paper and pen. It shows they can be successful in other ways.”

