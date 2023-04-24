HAMLET — On Friday, April 21st, at 3:56 a.m., the Hamlet Police Department charged a man with various drug infractions.

Calvin Curtis Witherspoon, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, and carrying a concealed gun.

Witherspoon is being held in the Richmond county jail on a $100,000 secured bond for the trafficking charge, and a $25,000 secured bond for the possession of a firearm by a felon charge.