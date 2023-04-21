Apr. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:28 a.m., police responded to Fayetteville Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing and damaging a motor Hyundai Elantra, valued at $9,100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:50 a.m., police responded to Garrett St. following a report of a suspect smashing a vehicle window, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:18 p.m., police responded to Brookwood Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a revolver, valued at $800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Apr. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:21 a.m., police responded to South Brookwood Ave. following a report of an abandoned storage shed on fire, valued at $10,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:40 a.m., police responded to Brooks Ave. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a vehicle and stealing cash, tax paperwork, and an assortment of items, valued at $52.00. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:45 a.m., police responded to Wal-Mart on HWY 74 following a report of a suspect stealing a license plate. The case is inactive.

Apr. 17

HAMLET — At 11:42 a.m., deputies responded to Lances Run where a suspect assaulted an individual. Anthony Delane Campbell was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:32 p.m., deputies responded to East Hamer Mill Road where a suspect was in possession of heroin, marijuana, meth, and paraphernalia. The case was closed by arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:43 p.m., deputies responded to Lee Thee Church Road where a suspect caused $200 worth of damage to a car door during a road rage incident. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 7:16 p.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on North Main Street where a suspect took a sweet tea and a bag of chips without permission. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:34 a.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on Long Dr. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a motor vehicle and stealing cash valued at $100. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:41 p.m., police responded to Lindsey’s Tire Center on Biltmore Dr. following a report of a suspect trespassing and damaging a door, valued at $500.00. The case is active.

Apr. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:16 p.m., police responded to the Dairy Queen on W. Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing an employee’s tip money.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:26 p.m., police responded to the FastMed on E. Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case was closed by arrest.

ELLERBE — At 9:03 a.m., deputies responded to Rummage Packhouse Rd. following a report of a suspect stealing a license plate, valued at $25. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 4:21 p.m., deputies responded to Doby Mercer Rd. following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle, valued at $800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Apr. 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:00 p.m., police responded to Bunker St. following a report of a suspect stealing prescription Adderall, valued at $150.00. The case is active.