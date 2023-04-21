HAMLET — Richmond County Schools recently hosted an exciting event that brought together students from all middle schools to explore the health care industry. On Thursday, April 20, Hamlet Middle School was bustling with excitement as students attended the FirstHealth CTE Career Fair.

The fair was designed to inspire and educate students about the vast array of careers available in the health care industry. Several departments from FirstHealth set up tables and demonstrated to the students what their careers could look like. Students got to meet with several physicians, medical technicians, nurses, EMTs, as well as other health care staff, learning about the critical role each department plays in providing quality health care services to patients.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the FirstHealth staff who took time out of their busy schedules to attend the event, including Christy Land, MSN, R.N., president of FirstHealth’s southern region and administrator of Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond. Their support and dedication to educating and inspiring the next generation of health care professionals are truly commendable.

The FirstHealth CTE Career Fair was a unique opportunity for students to gain valuable insight into the education and skills required for each role, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and consider a healthcare career. Each middle school brought their students to attend, and the event was a great success, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Richmond County Schools CTE department and specifically Cherie Young, Middle School Career Development and Special Populations Coordinator, who made this event happen.

We hope that the students left the FirstHealth CTE Career Fair feeling motivated and inspired to pursue a career in the health care industry. The event was informative and educational, and the students left with a newfound appreciation for the health care industry.

In conclusion, we would like to thank everyone involved in making the FirstHealth CTE Career Fair a huge success. We extend our sincere gratitude to all the FirstHealth staff, as well as our very own Richmond County Schools CTE department, for their hard work and dedication to the education and growth of our students.