RICHMOND COUNTY — Richmond County Schools is proud to announce the Cadet and Leader of the Month for April, selected from the Army JROTC Raider Battalion and Richmond Senior High School. These cadets have demonstrated exceptional leadership and excellence in their academic and extracurricular activities.

The April Cadet of the Month is Clayton Sale, a first-year JROTC cadet. He is an active member of the JROTC Raider Team, Drill Team, and Archery Team while participating in numerous community and school service events. Recently, Cadet Sale was promoted to the JROTC rank of Cadet Private First Class.

The April Leader of the Month is Andrea Ellerbe, a four-year JROTC cadet. She has participated in various teams and clubs, including the Raider Team, Drill Team, Saber Team, Color Guard, Archery Team, and JROTC Academic/Leadership Team. Cadet Ellerbe is also a member of the RSHS Senate, Beta Club, Cross Country, and Track Team, where she served as Co-Captain. She was appointed as the Raider Battalion Executive Officer and promoted to the JROTC rank of Cadet Lieutenant Colonel.

Richmond County Schools is proud of the achievements of Clayton Sale and Andrea Ellerbe and congratulate them on being selected as Cadet and Leader of the Month for April. Their dedication and commitment to excellence serve as a shining example of the RSHS Raider Battalion and Richmond Senior High School; we are honored to have them as members of our school community.