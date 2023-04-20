RICHMOND COUNTY — Richmond County Schools is proud to announce that two of our esteemed principals, Jim Butler of Richmond Senior High and Karen Allen of Hamlet Middle, recently attended the NC Association of School Administrators School Leader Day in Raleigh. The event took place on Tuesday, April 18, and provided an opportunity for education leaders from across the state to discuss proposed legislation and its impact on our schools.

During the event, RCS administrators had the privilege of hearing from Catherine Truitt and other key education leaders about the proposed legislation and its potential impact on schools. The event also provided an opportunity for educators to discuss their concerns and share their ideas on how best to address these issues.

Following the event, principals Butler and Allen met with Representative Ben Moss to discuss some of the positives in the proposed legislation, including salary increases and alternative pathways to licensure. They also discussed their concerns regarding staffing shortages and the need to address this issue in order to provide the best education possible for Richmond County students.

We are proud of the leadership and dedication of our principals, who are committed to ensuring that our schools provide the best possible education for our students. Their attendance at the NC Association of School Administrators School Leader Day reflects our commitment to staying informed about proposed legislation and advocating for our schools at the state level.