ROCKINGHAM — There’s a New Breed of wrestlers hungry to prove themselves.

Tripp “Cautious” Stewart and Trey “Trey Walker” McKenzie from Rockingham, wrestle under their team name New Breed. They are the current tag team champions in the World Class Extreme Wrestling circuit, and compete locally all around the state.

They became friends while working together at Bobby’s Furniture in Hamlet about four years ago. After a delivery, one of them happened to be watching a few clips of wrestling on their phone.

“If you would have told me six months later we’d be training to do it, I wouldn’t have believed it,” McKenzie said. A trip to the WWE Wrestlemania event in Tampa, Florida around that time also boosted their desire to train for future competition.

Since their wrestling journey began, they’ve received a lot of support in and out of the ring. A refrain they hear often is “If that’s what you want to do, chase it.” Between a lot of cardio activity, weight training and nutrition monitoring, it’s common for the duo to be in the gym 4-5 days of the week to prepare for a match.

“Growing up as a kid and watching it, we just wanted to be involved in that environment,” Stewart said. “It’s a war in there. The adrenaline comes off the crowd. Hearing the crowd, it makes falling feel a lot easier — it’s almost like a dance.”’

Their first official match took place in August of last year. Since they’re a tag team, when one of them gets tired, they will sub each other out when needed. Matches last between 10-15 minutes, and they strive to keep each performance unique, feeding off the crowds energy and chants.

“[The biggest misconception is] people say it doesn’t hurt,” McKenzie said. “I can tell you, the pain is real. It’s not a trampoline in there.”

Their signature finishing move doesn’t have a name yet, but it’s a variation of a Samoan Drop Kick, with one of them lifting an opponent in a fireman’s carry, while the other dropkicks the airborne wrestler. And while flashy moves captivate the audience, the storytelling aspect of wrestling is just as important, which is conveyed over the loudspeakers before each event along with their entrance music, “Scars” by I Prevail.

“We’re just a couple of young up and comers hungry for wrestling,” Stewart said with a grin.

The New Breed wrestlers will be competing this Saturday at the World Class Extreme Wrestling’s “Anarchy” event at Falling Creek Park in Rockingham. They will be competing against a team called CyberFire in their first WCEW Tag Team Title Defense. About 40 wrestlers will be competing at this event. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the bell starts at 7:15 p.m.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.