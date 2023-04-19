ELLERBE — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in connection a fatal March shooting in Ellerbe.

Patrice Hoza Taylor, 31, of Aberdeen in Winston-Salem, is charged with the murder of Nikolas Cromer, 21. The incident took place on Sallie Goins Hill Road on March 3.

Taylor is additionally charged with possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon and an assortment of illegal narcotics.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Taylor has previous convictions for discharging a firearm into occupied property, eluding arrest and various drug possession charges. He served three months in prison in a Moore County correctional facility in 2021.

Taylor was processed into the Richmond County Jail under no bond.