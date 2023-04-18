Apr. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:48 p.m., deputies responded to Loch Haven Road where a suspect caused $1,000 damage to a vehicle and taking it’s tires without permission. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Apr. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:24 a.m., deputies responded to Battley Dairy Road where a suspect caused $700 worth of damage to a vehicles rear window. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:37 p.m., deputies responded to Safie 3rd Street where a suspect stole a $160 Bluetooth speaker. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:38 p.m., deputies responded to Airport Road where a suspect was caught trespassing. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Apr. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to Church Street where a suspect caused $3,000 worth of damage to a vehicle and $4,000 worth of damage to the vehicle storage building. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 10:39 p.m., deputies responded to Withers Road where a suspect caused $200 worth of damage to an exterior window. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Apr. 16

HAMLET — At 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to Blacksmoke Drive where a suspect had not returned a vehicle. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:44 p.m., deputies responded to Richmond Senior High School where a sex offender was on the premises. Charles Roduck Sargent was charged.