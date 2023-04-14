ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution for Vulcan Materials Company to submit an application to the NC Department of Transportation to abandon a portion of Lassiter Road.

In the middle of the 1,100 acres that Vulcan uses sits Lassiter Road. The company is required to have a 150 foot buffer zone between their land and the road, which limits their ability to aggregate the necessary materials.

“So that’s a total of 360 feet of area that Vulcan is not going to be able to use,” said Susanne Todd, a land use attorney representing Vulcan. “They’d like to use this property to it’s full extent, to extract everything it can out of it and make good use of this natural resource.”

The 3,200 foot portion that will be closed is between Tillman and Mary Evans Road.

In order to abandon the road, NCDOT requires Vulcan to submit a petition asking for the abandonment as well as a resolution from the County Board stating its support.Vice Chair Justin Dawkins confirmed that state maintenance will not be abandoned until the road is officially closed by a future resolution by the board.

“This is the first step in a very long process of getting the road closure,” Todd said. “The purpose is to give Vulcan the ability to use all of the area to mine and to use it to the fullest extent possible.”

Todd and Denise Hallett, manager of community and government relations for Vulcan, said that about 250 people use Lassiter Road a day, primarily Vulcan trucks and customers. The only potential issue from the abandonment is fire emergency response times to individuals on the north side.

“We are talking with [Cordova Fire Department] about working on a solution,” Hallett said. “We know that they are looking to build a fire department on the northern side of 74 Business. That fire department will then allow the same response time to those neighbors and they wouldn’t lose any insurance rating.”

Hallett said that an undetermined amount of funds would be available at a favorable loan rate that could be used to support the Cordova Fire Department to solve the fire response access issue.

Commissioner Jason Gainey asked if affected residents would still have access to Midway Road, which Hallett and Todd confirmed that they would. Dawkins also inquired how traffic on Galestown Road would be affected, which they said would be minimal.

Following approval from the Board of Transportation, DOT would abandon the road and the County’s Board of Commissioners would be subject to closing the road, as it would still be public. This would include a public hearing and the appropriate notices for it to be implemented. Commissioner Dr. Rick Watkins added that a public input hearing by the board would give residents a chance to voice any concerns or questions.

The quarry that Vulcan uses has been there since 1969. In 2020. the property was rezoned by the county to heavy industrial and in 2021 Vulcan obtained a special use permit from the county so that they use this specific area for quarry-purposes.