LAURINBURG — One man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Sanders Road Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. after a man was shot multiple times.

The man was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital before being flown to an out-of-county medical facility, he was last known to be in critical condition.

Dover added the victim would not cooperate with law enforcement to give information about what occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

The incident was not the only shooting that occurred on Tuesday, earlier in the day officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School on McGirts Bridge Road after shots were fired into the building.

According to police, there were Scotland County employees doing work inside the building at the time of the shooting but no one was hurt. There was an estimated $1,000 of damages done to the building from the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.