Apr. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:30 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General on US 74 Highway where a suspect stole $480 and a $568 transmitter and keys. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Apr. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:49 p.m., police responded to Garrett Street where a suspect sold $500 worth of property that did not belong to them. The case is active.

Apr. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:44 a.m., police responded to Marshall Avenue where suspect stole a $50 chainsaw. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:16 a.m., police responded to Pruitt Health on South Long Drive where a suspect stole a debit card. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:15 p.m., police responded to Palisade Drive where a suspect stole a package with $50 worth of hand sanitizer in it off a porch. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Apr. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:47 p.m., police responded to Pinetop Drive to an altercation that ended in $1,000 worth of damage to the side of a house. The case is active.

Apr. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:02 a.m., police responded to the Zaxby’s on US 74 Highway where an employee stole from the store. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:47 a.m., police responded to East Broad Avenue where a suspect stole a $1,000 cell phone and $7,444 in deposit money. The case is active.

Apr. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:19 a.m., police responded to the Budgetel on West Broad Avenue where a suspect was carrying a concealed handgun. Marrion Benjamin McKay was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:26 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 Highway where a suspect caused $400 worth of damage to a vehicle. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:26 p.m., police responded to Taco Loko on East Broad Avenue where a suspect was in possession of meth and paraphernalia, and gave officers false identification. Travis James Warren was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:33 p.m., police responded to US 74 Highway where a suspect stole a handgun off the victim’s person. The case is active.

Apr. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:27 a.m., police responded to Double Vision on McNair Street where a suspect hit the victim with a handgun. Jeremy Chaquan Harris was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:26 a.m., police responded to South Randolph Street where a suspect caused $500 worth of damage to a fence. The case is active.

Apr. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to the Dollar Tree on US 74 Highway where a suspect hit another vehicle with their door. The case was closed by other means than arrest

Apr. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:11 pm., police responded to Richmond Plaza where a suspect gave officers a fake name and birth date. Timothy Paul Smith was charged.

Apr. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:29 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Allen Road. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

DOBBIN HEIGHTS — At 9:16 p.m., deputies responded to Rose Street where the suspect cut the victim with a knife. Ici Lynn Monroe was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:28 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 Highway where a suspect assaulted two people and tried to take money by force. Brandon Alexander Muldrow was charged.

Apr. 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:30 a.m., police responded to North Long Drive where a suspect was stealing copper wires and pipes. The case was closed by other means than arrest.