ROCKINGHAM — On April 4th, the Sandhills Rod and Gun Club was packed wall to wall with hungry attendees ready to taste and judge dozens of dishes neatly organized into meat, vegetation/fruit, and dessert categories for the 21st annual Wild Foods Cook-off. From beaver pasta to dandelion cookies, plates were piled high with a variety of dishes all comprised of wild ingredients.

In total, there were 29 dishes entered, five which were prepared by youth. After the tasting, attendees voted on their favorite dish in each category and then an overall Grand Champion. There were 17 dishes entered in the meat category, seven in the vegetation and fruit category and finally, five dessert dishes.

Stewart Davis’ and Blake Hall’s Duck Fajitas swept the competition by taking home both first place in the meat category and Grand Champion.

For the vegetation and fruit category, Susan Morgan won first place with her delicious blackberry jam.

Last but not least, Carolyn Quinn, from Duplin County, took home first prize in the dessert category with her homemade maple walnut ice cream.

With a full belly, attendees are able to sit back and listen to the educational portion of the event. This year our presenter was Daniel Alexi, who serves as the historical interpreter of the Town Creek Indian Mound. Alexi, discussed the record of archaeological artifacts that shed light on the diets of the original inhabitants that lived in the area hundreds of years ago.

If you have any questions about the Wild Food Cook-off please contact the Richmond County Extension office at 910-997-8255.