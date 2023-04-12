ROCKINGHAM —The first T-Mobile store in Rockingham officially opened on March 17 and is located at 1219 E Broad Ave in Rockingham.

Customers and wireless shoppers in the area will now have convenient access to a local T-Mobile store where they can choose service plans, smartphones, tablets, and accessories that best meet their wireless needs. The new store is the first to support residents within Richmond County, with the next nearest location in Wadesboro. The company now has more than 140 retail stores across North Carolina with plans to open additional locations across the Tar Heel state in 2023.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m. The new Rockingham location is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of new stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.

“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in-person with our Team of Experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S.”