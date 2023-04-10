Apr. 4

HAMLET — At 9:41 a.m., deputies responded to Peachtree Court where a suspect entered a home with firearms and stole a $500 PlayStation 5. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:27 a.m., deputies responded to East Eason Drive where a suspect took a $100 Amazon package and two pairs of shoes worth $160 without permission. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:22 p.m., deputies responded to Scott McDonald Road where a suspect took $4,000 in CashApp and was in possession of cocaine. The case is active.