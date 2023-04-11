HAMLET — Richmond County Schools is proud to announce that Alexander (Alex) Bahneman, a student at the Richmond Early College, has been accepted into the highly competitive Summer Ventures program at East Carolina University.

Summer Ventures in Science and Mathematics is a state-funded, four-week program that provides high-achieving students with hands-on experience in scientific research, mathematics, and technology. Alex’s acceptance into this prestigious program is a testament to his hard work and dedication to academic excellence.

A statewide program of the University of North Carolina system, Summer Ventures is administered by the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. Four campuses of the university system host the Summer Ventures institutes.

Richmond County Schools is thrilled that Alex has been selected to participate in the Summer Ventures program. His selection speaks volumes about his academic ability and his potential for future success. We are confident that this experience will provide Alex with valuable knowledge and skills that will benefit him throughout his academic career.

During the Summer Ventures program, Alex will work closely with faculty and professionals to develop his research skills and explore new areas of interest. This opportunity will provide him with invaluable experience and exposure to cutting-edge research in a supportive and challenging environment.

Richmond County Schools congratulates Alex Bahneman on his acceptance into the Summer Ventures program and wishes him all the best in this exciting new endeavor.