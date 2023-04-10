LAURINBURG —Those who are craving a good barbecue have to look no further than downtown Laurinburg next weekend.

It’s almost time for the first Suds and Swine BBQ Festival will be held April 14 and 15 as part of the North Carolina Sanctioned Whole Hog BBQ Competition bracket with professional teams competing against one another.

“On Friday night Jim Quick and Coastline will be taking the stage in McDuffie Square at 6 p.m.,” said Scotland County Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Cory Hughes. “It will be a great time with beer and food trucks. During that time we will also be announcing our professional teams and giving them the whole hogs to begin cooking so you can walk around and see these teams getting started before coming back Saturday and having some of the best barbecue of your life.”

Besides the professional teams, there is also a local section for those backyard cooks who want to show off their skills. So far the General McArthur’s Backyard Barbecue Competition, several teams have already signed up with room for two more. There will be cash prizes to the winners with $400 for the first, $200 for the second, and $100 for the third.

Opening up Saturday will be a farmers market beginning at 9 a.m. with the Red Bluff Ramblers starting to play at 9:30 a.m. Judging begins around 9 a.m. and awards will be presented between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The barbecue will go on sale at 11 a.m.

“We are still encouraging people to pre-order their barbecue,” Hughes said. “We’ve had a few people sign up already but we’re hoping to get more signed up. You don’t have to stand in the credit card line and will just be able to show your code and pickup.”

At 12:30 p.m. the Matt Craine Band will take the stage until around 3 p.m. with the festival ending at 4 p.m. Besides the barbecue and music there will also be activities for the family including the Bubble Guy in the afternoon as well as bounce houses for kids and the Tuesday Cruisers will be on Roper Street showing off their classic cars.

“We really hope people come out Friday and Saturday to have a good time,” Hughes said. “We have some amazing partners helping us with this event and we wouldn’t be able to do it without the Rotary Club of Laurinburg, the Chamber of Commerce and the city along with our sponsors, General McArthur’s, Gibson Oil and Smithfield.”

For more information visit http://www.suds-swine.com.