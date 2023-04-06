ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in Rockingham in reference to fraud.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the reporting person, which told them he had purchased narcotics from an individual and paid him through his cash app. The caller stated when he checked his cash app, the individual had cloned his account and had withdrawn $4,000, with another $900 pending transfer.

Deputies asked how he contacted the person, and he said by cell phone. The deputies had the caller call the suspect and ask him to come back to his house. The deputies set down the road until the suspect showed up at the residence. Once the vehicle that was described pulled into the caller’s driveway, the deputies approached.

The deputies identified the driver as Marquer Edward Pegues, 36, of Hamlet and the passenger as Thurman Nelson, Jr., 45, of Rockingham.

When the deputies had the two step out of the vehicle, they were patted down for weapons. Nelson had a pill bottle in his pant pocket with no label. Nelson informed the deputy there were narcotics inside the bottle. The bottle contained 2 Lorcet pills, a baggie of cocaine and a baggie of methamphetamine.

Deputies also located approximately 58 grams of crack cocaine, 7.6 grams of powder cocaine and digital scales under the seat of Peques.

Nelson was arrested and charged with felony possession of Sch. II controlled substance and felony possession of cocaine. He was released on a $5,000 unsecure bond.

Peques was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, PWISD Sch. II controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peques was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond.