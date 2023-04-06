ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools has been holding information session and policy meetings with parents and staff at all 15 schools in the county over the last few weeks.

In a recent survey conducted by RCS, 52% of the 1,634 survey-takers shared that they strongly dislike the current school uniform policy, with another 20% saying they don’t like it. Only 8.6% said they like the policy as it is.

On Wednesday, Melvin Ingram, executive director of auxiliary serves, led a focus group session at Washington Street Elementary. These meetings will help provide further clarity on the responses from the survey.

Multiple parents raised the financial impact of purchasing uniforms as a difficulty for many in the county.

“Especially if they have multiple kids in school, it can be a struggle when only certain places have uniforms,” said Jonathan Davis, who has a child in elementary, middle and high school in RCS. “I’ve had to go out of town to buy uniforms.”

The lack of availability of school-specific colors was also noted. Parents said that it can be difficult to recycle uniforms when their children grow out of their clothing and certain sizes may be limited.

Ingram provided parents in attendance of the meeting with the RCS uniform policy and a few other sample policies from other school districts. They discussed what they liked and disliked about each policy.

Elizabeth Hudson said that for some parents, they may have to choose between paying high costs for multiple school uniforms each year, or paying for groceries that month.

“No parent should have to do that,” Hudson said.

Principal Willette Surgeon said that she hopes this meeting will bring some consistency moving forward.

Robert Steele, the owner of Steele Uniforms in Rockingham, said his store, along with Citi Trends and Walmart, consistently has policy-appropriate clothing in stock year round.

“The only time we’ve had issues with supplies is during COVID, with certain colors not available,” Steele said.

At the April meeting of the Richmond County Board of Education on Tuesday, vice chair Bobbie Sue Ormsby said she was very happy to attend one of the previous meetings to hear concerns from parents. She said the focus groups were a “great idea.”

Two other board members expressed their belief that it would be a mistake to add onto the existing uniform policy and create more confusion.

“I’m not interested in adding things to a uniform policy,” board member Cory Satterfield said. “We already have too many additions already…it will create chaos.”

“Keep in mind — the more you add and the more you have to enforce — it’s going to cause kids to be out of school,” said board member Daryl Mason.

Board member Scotty Baldwin said he was encouraged that for an issue that has been talked about for so long, there’s an avenue for parents to have their opinion heard.

Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell has traveled to each of the focus groups to hear the concerns of parents firsthand.

“We have learned so, so much. There have been many things that I thought, ‘Oh, well I never thought about that,’” Ferrell said. “I think the general feel is that change is necessary.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or msasser@www.yourdailyjournal.com to suggest a correction.