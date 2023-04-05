Identical bills in the NC House and Senate were filed today, which would protect the safety and opportunities of female athletes in the state. HB 574 and SB 631, the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” stipulates that all sports teams should be designated as male, female, or co-ed based on their biological sex and makes clear that males cannot play on female teams. The legislation applies to public schools, other schools which are part of the NCHSAA, and schools that play those teams.

“This bill would protect females from being forced to play against biological males on sports teams, which can leave females with injuries and cheats them out of equal opportunities,” said NC Values Coalition Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald. “Girls deserve a level playing field. Allowing males to compete in girls’ sports reverses nearly 50 years of advances for women. We can’t allow women to be benched from equal opportunities in sports.”

The legislation also protects students and any public school, or its representatives or employees, by creating a cause of action for harm due to non-compliance with the Act. In addition, it directs the State Board of Education to monitor middle and high schools to ensure compliance with the Act.

In October 2022, a Cherokee County NC high school girl was severely injured when a trans woman (biological male) spiked a ball in her face, causing her severe neck and head injuries, vision problems and long-term consequences from a concussion. A recent statewide poll by NC Values Coalition and NC Faith & Freedom Coalition showed 71 percent of North Carolinians believe biological males should not be allowed to play on female sports teams.

“A vast majority of North Carolinians agree it’s not safe or fair for biological boys to infringe on female sports. A male’s belief about his gender doesn’t erase his physical advantages over female athletes, and every male on the podium displaces a deserving girl,” said Fitzgerald. “Even the world’s best female Olympic athletes would lose to literally thousands of boys and men on any given day. I want to thank Representatives Jennifer Balkcom, Erin Pare, Kristin Baker, and Karl Gillespie, as well as Senators Kevin Corbin, Joyce Krawiec, and Vickie Sawyer, for sponsoring these bills which would allow females to compete fairly and safely, and achieve the medals, public recognition, and scholarships they have earned.”