HAMLET — Richmond County Schools plan to install a new screening and weapons detection system, OpenGate, at Richmond Senior High, and if it’s successful, at other schools in the county.

“Presently, it takes a long time to screen students and go through each bag,” said Melvin Ingram, director of auxiliary services, to the Richmond County Board of Education Tuesday evening. “That’s happening at all of our middle schools and the high school. This will increase our capacity to do that in a short time and with less people. They won’t have to unpack their bags — they can walk through.”

OpenGate allows students to walk through the scanner unimpeded. It will emit a noise when its detects a prohibited item. The system is sophisticated enough that it won’t signal an alarm for a belt or a spiral-bound notebook.

“[With the current system], if we turn the sensitivity down now, where it won’t go off for a belt, it won’t go off for anything, and that would be worse,” Butler said.

Principal Jim Butler said that when everything is going well, the screening process currently can be done in about 20 minutes, although it can take longer, and some students are delayed in getting to class and are handed late slips to not be marked tardy.

“Every person, every bag, every day,” is the process, Butler said. “We feel rushed and we want to make sure we’re being thorough.”

In November, RCS secured $1,453,656 in grant funding to implement various safety measures across the district. Much of that funding went to obtaining equipment and installation costs for a new door access and card reader system that will be operational for all schools next year, as well as additional school resource officers. The leftover funds were used to purchased the OpenGate system for RSHS at $79,000.

“We got kids in long lines with no place for them to stay in the rain or bad weather,” said chairman Wiley Mabe. “This new system speeds it up.”

Board member Daryl Mason asked if RCS staff has talked to any other school systems about this technology. Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell said that OpenGate is one of the most popular school screening devices and he’s talked to districts that use this system

Butler said he hopes that they will be able to test out the system in the coming months, and that hopefully, OpenGate will be in place for summer school.

“Anytime there is a tragedy across this country, [most likely in reference to a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people] it’s on the forefront its on all our minds…and when some time passes, we let it pass to the wayside,” said board member Scotty Baldwin. “I would really like to get back on the topic of getting an SRO in every school in Richmond County.”

As of November 2022, there are five-full time SROS and one part-time SRO across 15 schools in the district. Baldwin said that a primary concern he’s heard from parents, and as a parent of a RCS student, relates to discipline and security. Board member Jerry Ethridge noted that at the Arts Alive event last month, that gathered hundreds and hundreds of attendees, he didn’t see a SRO officer present.

Board member Ronald Tillman also inquired about the funding of the current SROs equipment-wise.

“I want to make sure that they’re put in the best situation,” Tillman said. “I don’t want them going to a gun fight with a knife. [Let’s] make sure that they have the necessary tools.”

Ferrell said that the door access system will be installed for next year and that RCS will explore more opportunities for grant funding as related to school security.

