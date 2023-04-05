WADESBORO — Prison emergency response teams and local law enforcement are searching for Anson Correctional Offender Stephon J. Easterling (#1302109), who left a work release job today in Wadesboro, Anson County.

Easterling, 28, is a minimum custody offender serving a four-year sentence as a habitual felon, drug possession and fleeing police after his conviction in Richmond County in 2022. His projected release date was Feb. 1, 2024.

Easterling was working at an off-prison job assignment around 10:20 a.m. today when he did not return from a job break. Witnesses reported he got into a white Nissan Rogue and drove off.

Originally from Hamlet in Richmond County, Easterling is a thin black male, 6 foot tall, weighing around 200 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos under both eyes, one of a teardrop and one of a cross, as well as on both arms, both hands, both shoulders and his chest.

If anyone has any information on Easterling’s whereabouts, please call 911 or call Anson Correctional Institution at 704-695-1013.