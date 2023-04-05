County data on foster care, substance abuse shared

Before 2019, there were 50 children in foster care. Today, there are 112, according to DSS director Robby Hall.

“Every child is filled with tremendous potential,” shared Sharon Hirsch, President and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina. “It’s our collective responsibility to strengthen families and ensure that all children reach their full potential.”

There was a walk from the DSS office to the old courthouse steps to recognize Child Abuse Prevention month.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Partnership for Children and Department of Social Services recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention Month by planting pinwheels outside the old courthouse.

Executive Director of DSS Robby Hall shared that in 2022, there were 798 reports of abuse and neglect of children in Richmond County. Of that total, 550 were accepted for further investigation.

There's also been a rise of children in foster care in the county.

“During the COVID crisis, we saw many of the supports that we have every day unavailable,” Hall said. “Foster homes were lost. In the state of North Carolina, 22% of existing foster homes closed their doors and never reopened.”

Statewide, there’s been an increase of 2,000 children in foster care over the last three years, from 10,000 to 12,000.

Hall also addressed the pressing need of substance abuse issues. He said that from 2019 to 2021, 1,600 babies were born as Richmond County residents. About 15%, 259 children, were exposed and affected by substance abuse.

Hall said that while we have a strong community, not just one church or agency can solve this problem.

“All the children, families need help,” Hall continued. “Not one person can do it alone.” He pointed to the Childrens Hope Center at King’s Gate Church, Richmond County soup kitchen, Sly’s Diner, the Rockingham Food Lion and Freedom Baptist Church as organizations that are helped to address hunger issues in the county. In 2024, a planned child advocacy center will open in Rockingham to evaluate abusive neglect from licensed professionals.

“It’s not all doom and gloom,” Hall said. ” We have many, many, many families that strive and helpers in the community. All of our foster homes are full. We need more foster parents.”

The President and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina, Sharon Hirsch, shared a few final words with those at the event. Her organization’s goal is to make abuse prevention a priority and strengthen existing systems of support. “

“In North Carolina every single year, we’re spending $4,000 every single minute paying for the downstream consequences of child mistreatment,” Hirsch said.

She said that child abuse is 100% preventable, and that her organization is reframing the conversation around abuse.

Primary reasons for child abuse include stress overload, from such stressors as substandard wages, poor housing and structural racism, according to Hirsch.

“Today, we recognize that parents can parent better when they’re supported by their communities and have the resources they need for their children to thrive,” Hirsch said.

