HAMLET — Richmond Senior High School is proud to recognize junior Thomas Radford Kennedy, for his appointment to the esteemed North Carolina Governor’s Page Program, which is comprised of top students throughout the state.

The Governor’s Page Program offers students an in-depth view of state government. During the week-long appointment, pages will be onsite in the Governor’s Office and will also tour government buildings and historic sites, including the Legislative Building, the State Capitol, the Executive Mansion, and the North Carolina Museum of History.

All pages will spend part of their week researching and planning a service project for their communities.

Established in 1973, the Governor’s Page Program gives high school students from all over North Carolina the opportunity to come to Raleigh for a week of hands-on participation in their state government. We want the Page Program to represent North Carolina’s diverse communities and help inspire a new generation of leaders.

The program is designed to help students grow in four key areas:

• Civics: Pages will see first-hand the three different branches of government and how they work together to serve the people of North Carolina.

• History: Pages will learn about our shared history so that we can better understand the present.

• Service: Pages will learn more about the importance of community and civil service, and the impact it has on our state.

• Professional Development: Pages will interact with professionals in state government and develop skills needed for entering higher education or the workforce.