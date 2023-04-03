Mar. 30

ELLERBE — At 9:11 a.m., deputies responded to McIntyre Road where a suspect was illegally dumping trash. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

Mar. 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:43 p.m., deputies responded to Jacobs Lane where a suspect was communicating threats. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

HAMLET — At 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to Campbell Road where a suspect stole a Pitbull puppy. The puppy is tan and grey with white spots. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:23 p.m., deputies responded to Bernice Road where a suspect was causing a disturbance and caused $500 worth of damage to a vehicle’s windshield. Quannisha Emonnie Fisher was charged.

Apr. 1

MOUNT GILEAD — At 3:20 a.m., deputies responded to West NC 73 Highway to a possible breaking and entering. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:20 a.m., deputies responded to Coble Road where a suspect was causing a disturbance and had an active order for arrest. Travis Eric Norton was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to Stokes Road where a suspect was acting suspiciously in the area and had an active order for arrest. Michael Dean Carpenter was charged.

Apr. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:32 a.m., deputies responded to Richmond Pines Drive where a suspect was trespassing. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

HAMLET — At 2:31 p.m., deputies responded to Richmond Village Apartments where a suspect busted a vehicle’s windshield with his foot, causing $300 worth of damage. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 3:46 p.m., deputies responded to Pear Drive where a suspect assaulted an individual. The case was closed by other means than arrest.